Happy Pride!

As we embrace the vibrant spirit of Pride Month, I am thrilled to share some exciting news about the upcoming events organized by the Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) in collaboration with Mayor Muriel Bowser. We are gearing up for an active summer out in the community, and we invite you to join us in celebrating the diverse and resilient spirit of our older LGBTQ adults.

First, get ready for the highly anticipated Ms. Senior DC pageant on Saturday, June 3rd! The contestants have been working diligently on their presentations, and we are eagerly awaiting the crowning of our next Ms. Senior DC. Join us at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Theatre of the Arts at 2:00 pm for this remarkable event. To purchase tickets, please call the Model Cities Senior Wellness Center at 202-635-1900.

Next, on Saturday, June 10th, we will proudly march alongside Mayor Muriel Bowser in the Capital Pride Parade. Demonstrating our support and solidarity, we will participate in the parade with our Senior Pride Trolley. If you identify as an LGBTQ older adult, aged 60 and over, and wish to ride along with us during the parade, please reach out to my office at 202-724-5626. While seats are limited, we welcome everyone to walk with the Mayor and DACL, showcasing our unity and commitment to inclusivity.

Continuing the celebrations, on Sunday, June 11th, DACL will host a booth at the Capital Pride Festival. At the festival, our DACL outreach team will highlight our programs and services designed to keep you healthy, engaged, and active throughout the hot summer months and beyond. I encourage you to connect with us during this festive weekend and celebrate the extraordinary contributions of our older LGBTQ adults, who show all of us, each and every day, how to live and love boldly.

In addition to Pride festivities, we have one of our most anticipated events approaching! On Wednesday, June 28th, Mayor Bowser will host the 12th Annual Senior Symposium at Ballou Senior High School. Building on the energy from Older Americans Month, this year’s symposium is focused on highlighting housing resources the District has to offer seniors. The theme for this year’s symposium is “Educate, Empower, Encourage,” reflecting on the Mayor’s commitment for seniors to stay in DC and to thrive in the very communities they know and love. We aim to educate you on available resources, empower you to take advantage of what’s afforded to you, and encourage you to continue to live boldly. The symposium will feature performances, educational sessions, and exhibitors. To register, please contact my office at 202-724-5626.

As we move forward, we are excited to kick off our 2023 Centenarian Salute search! In September, we will honor some of our city’s oldest residents who are 100 years and older at our annual Centenarian Salute Luncheon. It will be the first luncheon since the public health emergency, and we can’t wait to celebrate our city’s most treasured and respected residents. If you know someone who has celebrated or will celebrate their 100th birthday by July 31, 2023, please call us at 202-724-5626.

As you can see, there’s an abundance of activities happening across the city throughout the month of June and there’s so much more coming this summer! Whether you’re interested in attending the Senior Symposium or joining us for Pride events, DACL is here to keep you connected and engaged.

I look forward to seeing you this summer as we come together to celebrate the strength and resilience of our community.

In Service,

Charon P.W. Hines