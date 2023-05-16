Juneteenth — the day that Union General Gordon Granger arrived on the shores of Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, and declared slavery illegal in that state and the rest of the Confederacy — will be the focus of June activities at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

This year’s theme is “Senses of Freedom: Exploring the Tastes, Sounds, and Experiences of an African American Celebration.”

“Juneteenth is a moment of liberation and jubilation, but it is also a moment where we lament,” said Michelle D. Commander, the museum’s deputy director, and scholar of slavery and memory. “As we celebrate the second anniversary of the Juneteenth federal holiday, we reflect on what independence means and recognize that the intolerance that sustained slavery resonates in our contemporary society. Yet the resilience of the Black community abounds, continuing to make a way out of no way, overcoming trials and celebrating triumphs while honoring the place and price of freedom.”

June is also Black Music Month and there will be an emphasis on music, particularly during the fourth week of observing Juneteenth, Sounds of Freedom.

On June 2, a virtual NMAAHC Kids Learning Together: Black Birders Week will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. On June 3, Black Birders Week Bird Walk at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens at 10 a.m.-11: 30 a.m. at Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens.

A program, “Historically Speaking: Musical Crossroads: Stories Behind the Objects of African American Music,” will occur on June 6 from 7-8 p.m. at the museum’s Oprah Winfrey Theater and virtually. At the museum’s Heritage Hall on June 9 from 7:30-9:30 p.m., NMAAHC Live!: An Afrofuturism Concert with Dawn Richard will take place.

At the Winfrey Theater on June 14, National History Day at the NMAAHC Student Documentary Showcase will be held from 10 a.m.-5: 30 p.m. On the federal holiday of Juneteenth, June 17, there will be a program, “History Alive!: USCT: Juneteenth: What it Means, and Why We Celebrate from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with the program meeting at C3/Landing Area 1.

Also on June 17, there will be “Juneteenth Community Day” from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring outdoor and indoor activities throughout the museum. Later that day, “A Seat at the Table: Heritage Rooted in the Earth” from 6:45 p.m.-9:15 p.m. will take place at Heritage Hall, with a $40 admission and tickets required.

At the Winfrey Theater and virtually, a program “Through the African American Lens: Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” will occur on June 18, starting at 2 p.m. The panel discussion is virtual.

All programs are free, but registration is required unless otherwise noted.