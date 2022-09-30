Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday was formally invested as the first Black woman to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Jackson, the 116th person sworn to the highest judicial body in the country, achieved the distinction after a fraught and contentious confirmation journey.

She was confirmed along party lines. All 48 Senate Democrats voted to approve Jackson’s confirmation, along with the two independents who caucus with Democrats and Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah. All other 47 Republicans in the chamber voted against Jackson’s confirmation.

Glynda Carr, president and CEO of Higher Heights for America, the leading national organization exclusively dedicated to advancing Black women’s political power today, issued a statement celebrating Jackson’s investiture:

“This moment will be forever remembered by Black women and girls around the world. As we continue to break into spaces that we have been shut out from for far too long, it is only right that we are finally represented on the highest court in the land by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Our country is at a pivotal moment and crucial issues, like reproductive rights, gun safety, healthcare, and voting rights, that will impact our lives for generations are currently in front of the Supreme Court.

While her formal swearing-in took place in June, Friday’s event was a ceremonial swearing-in at the court. Jackson swore an oath administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attended along with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the other current justices and retired Justices Stephen Breyer and Anthony Kennedy.