Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is working on a memoir.

The upcoming memoir will be titled “Lovely One,” The Associated Press reported. No release date has been set.

Jackson, a D.C. resident, is the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court. She was appointed by President Biden last year to the Supreme Court to take the place of retiring Justice Stephen Beyer.

In a statement released by Random House, Jackson talked of her life and career, saying “mine has been an unlikely journey.”

“But the path was paved by courageous women and men in whose footsteps I placed my own, road warriors like my own parents, and also luminaries in the law, who brilliance and fortitude lit my way,” she said, AP reported. “This memoir marries the public record of my life with what is less known. It will be a transparent accounting of what it takes to rise through the ranks of the legal profession, especially as a woman of color with an unusual name and as a mother and a wife striving to reconcile the demands of a high-profile career with private needs of my loved ones.”

Financial terms for the upcoming books weren’t released.