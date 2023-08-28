Kevin Kelley, the dynamic restaurateur behind Kitchen + Kocktails, a Southern-inspired restaurant that has garnered fans in Dallas, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, is not one to rest on his laurels. Now, he’s unveiling Kanvas, a lounge-style venue in Washington, D.C., that promises to redefine the concept of “night out.”

Kevin Kelley is expanding his D.C. establishment Kitchen + Kocktails, with a new lounge-style venue downstairs called Kanvas, which will offer what the restaurateur calls “fun drinks and fun food.” (Courtesy photo)

Blending the Old with the New

Kelley, a seasoned attorney-turned-hospitality tycoon, explained when asked about the inspiration behind Kanvas that his motivation was “to create a lounge with fun drinks and fun food.”

Kanvas will exist as a sublevel adjunct to Kitchen + Kocktails, serving as an “active dinner cocktail and after-dinner drink lounge,” according to Kelley.

The restaurateur is expanding on the issue many high-end restaurants face: guests enjoying the ambiance so much that they don’t want to leave.

“Kanvas is an opportunity for us to say you don’t have to leave the space. We have an elevated lounge downstairs,” Kelley told The Informer.

“You don’t have to go home, but you got to go to Kanvas downstairs,” Kelley quipped.

Not Just a Lounge, But a Creative Culinary Expedition

The menu, curated to perfection, boasts an array of tantalizing bites and drinks. From their Lobster Bites to a sandwich called “Glaze,” featuring a fried egg and bacon wedged between two donuts, the offerings are unconventional and imaginative.

The drinks aren’t far behind in the creativity race. One of the cocktails, named “Gold,” is a 24-karat gold margarita that comes with a sheet of gold on the side. Another one, dubbed “Chocolate,” is a chocolate old-fashioned made with tequila, served with a cloud of chocolate cotton candy and a chocolate bar.

“We’ve got a lot of creative things that are going to come with Kanvas,” said Kelley.

A different menu from its parent restaurant ensures that visitors have a unique experience, separate yet interconnected with Kitchen + Kocktails.

The Community Connection

Far from being just another business venture, Kelley considers Kanvas, much like his other establishments, a community-building tool.

“It gives me a chance to be better with the development of my spaces, but also better in serving people as well,” he emphasized.

“This year we’re set to serve over 500,000 people with my concepts… and all the credit goes to my fantastic team,” Kelley noted, attributing the success of his establishments to his crew of operators, chefs, and his advertising department.

Where Culture and Nightlife Collide

Kanvas plans to be more than just another place to grab a cocktail. It aims to be a cultural hub. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast or a fashion aficionado, there’s something for everyone. From showing classic boxing matches featuring legends like Mike Tyson and Gervonta Davis to screening iconic fashion shows, Kanvas aims to be a lounge where culture, community, and culinary delights coalesce.

Kelley invites everyone to experience Kanvas firsthand.

“I think if anybody gives us the opportunity to walk into Kanvas, I think they’re going to be pleased with what they see,” he said, emphasizing that guests won’t be disappointed.

For more information, check out the Kitchen + Kocktails Instagram page, as Kanvas is a subset of the popular eatery.