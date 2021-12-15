Keechant Sewell, Nassau County Police Department’s chief of detectives, has beaten out top candidates from around the country to land New York City’s head law enforcement job.

Sewell, the first African American in her current role in Nassau County, was selected as the first female commissioner in the New York Police Department’s 176-year history and just the third-ever African American.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams determined that the seasoned veteran and New York native would better serve the needs of the 55,000-person department that includes more than 35,000 officers.

“I want to let them know that we are absolutely focused on violent crime. Violent crime is the No. 1 priority,” Sewell told the New York Post, adding she plans to “hit the ground running” when she takes over.

Sewell has vowed to fully assess what’s happening in the Big Apple before deciding on a strategy to address rising shootings and other crimes.

She said more plainclothes officers would hit the streets under her regime.

“They are able to be in places where they are not able to be easily recognized, and if you use a surgical approach, use well-trained officers and know what their objectives are, you can get measurable results,” Sewell said.

A 23-year veteran, the chief has held numerous leadership positions, including hostage negotiations. In addition, she created Nassau County’s Professional Standards Bureau, which oversaw internal affairs.

A member of the New York-New Jersey Joint-Terrorism Task Force, Sewell grew up in housing projects in the city’s Queens borough, where a formal press conference to announce her hire was held Wednesday.

“Keechant Sewell is a proven crime-fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve,” Adams told reporters.

When Sewell takes over as commissioner in January, she’ll have to manage a strained relationship between the department and the unions who reportedly have battled over policing tactics and other issues.

“We welcome Chief Sewell to the second-toughest policing job in America,” Patrick Lynch, president of the city’s police union, said in a statement. “The toughest, of course, is being an NYPD cop on the street.”

Stacy M. Brown

I’ve worked for the Daily News of Los Angeles, the L.A. Times, Gannet and the Times-Tribune and have contributed to the Pocono Record, the New York Post and the New York Times. Television news opportunities...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, https://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact