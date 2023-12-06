Iconic entertainers Dionne Warwick, Billy Crystal and Queen Latifah are among the newest class of Kennedy Center honorees. The esteemed award honors these individuals for their lifetime achievements in arts and entertainment. What are your thoughts?

Kimberlyn Carter, Washington, D.C.

Queen-ish. Congratulations to Queen Latifah on her Kennedy Center Honors award. Dana has set a high bar and remained true to her Jersey roots. All hail the queen!

Lillie Horne, Washington, D.C.

I love all of them. I’m glad they are being recognized.

Keke Stevenson, Buffalo, N.Y.

That’s awesome news. Congratulations to them for being recognized for their hard work.

Joanne Foster, Houston

Congratulations to all the honorees. Well deserved!

Kimberly Graham, Long Beach, Calif.

Blessings to them all. Congratulations to the Queen and Ms. Warwick!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright