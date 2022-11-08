NBA superstar and Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant reportedly has shown interest in joining an ownership group in making a bid for the Washington Commanders.

Durant said he “would love to give a bit of my money to be part of the Commanders, but we’ll see,” ESPN reported.

Speculation on the possible sale of the Commanders began when co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hired an affiliate of Bank of America to consider potential transactions regarding the team. Forbes estimates the franchise’s value at $5.6 billion.

Durant is one of several big names that have surfaced as potential suitors, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who reportedly is in talks with hip-hop mogul Jay-Z about pairing to make a bid, and comedian/media entrepreneur Byron Allen.

Durant, one of the highest-paid NBA players, has minority ownership in Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union and NY/NJ Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League. The Athletic reported Durant made two attempts to buy a stake in D.C. United.