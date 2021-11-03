Kevin Hart Advises Blacks to Become Financially Literate

World-renowned comedian and actor Kevin Hart stressed the importance of African Americans becoming more financially literate as a means of living a better life and achieving their goals.

Hart, speaking Wednesday during an hourlong discussion at Chase Bank’s branch in the Skyland Town Center in southeast D.C., said becoming financially solvent took time and a lot of learning on his part.

“The financial journey never stops,” Hart told a crowd of about 40 people during the discussion, which was moderated by Chase Mid-Atlantic Regional Director Alfonso Guzman. “You need access to information in order to be financially independent. “It won’t be given to you. You have to go out and find it.”

Hart, who was listed this year by self-development blog Wealthy Gorilla as the 14th-richest comedian in the world with an estimated worth of $200 million, said he got wealthy by becoming educated in the best way to save his money, investing his funds in a deliberate manner and learning about financial markets and commercial tools.

The comedian said his road to financial prosperity wasn’t easy.

“There were times when I was upside down financially,” Hart said. “I didn’t understand the world of taxes and I would put my money in the wrong things. It took me time to learn that it was better if I used an LLC to house my earnings instead of getting a straight paycheck for my work.

“Out of every dollar, I live off of a quarter,” he added. “Taxes take up 40 to 45 cents and the other portion goes to paying bills and other obligations. The rest, a quarter, is what I live off of. I also try to put something to the side.”

In pointing out the importance of financial literacy, Hart relayed a story about the time he missed out on a chance to make millions of dollars more than a decade ago.

“An investor friend of mine told me of an opportunity to invest in a new company called Uber,” he said. “The investor told me it was a company that paid people to use their own cars to pick up and take other people places. I told him that would never work and he was crazy. Now, Uber is worth billions of dollars. I often think of how much money I would have had if I had invested in Uber.”

Hart also encouraged the crowd to be persistent in pursuing their goals.

“You are going to hear way more ‘no’s’ than ‘yes’s,'” he said. “It isn’t about the ‘no’ but about the ‘yes.’ ‘No’ should motivate you to do more. One ‘no’ doesn’t stop a show.”