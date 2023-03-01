As KingPen Slim launched his “Rich Friends Showcase” on Sunday, Feb. 26 at SongByrd Music House, the energy in the room was electric. The new series featured musicians from the DMV and other areas.

DB Bantino at the “Rich Friends Showcase” at SongByrd Music House on Feb. 26 (Courtesy photo)

Hosted by P Stew, the first event featured performances by AnkleJohn, DB Bantino, Look Damien, Sincerest Don, and Cel Marie.

“It was a night of love,” KingPen Slim reflected. “People came out and supported. People have jobs, families, responsibilities but [for them to] forgo all of that to come out and support me, I could not be more grateful.”

The music was provided by DJ Farrah Flosscett and live painting by ArtShop Cafe added to the ambience.

“The energy was there and it was infectious,” DB Bantino said.

“People said it was another level of music and that’s what I wanted to deliver,” the artist added. “Shout out to Kingpen Slim for putting this event together.”