Acapella music fans in the know have probably already heard King’s Return a time or two. The brothers who came to international fame sharing their songs recorded in a stairwell are Gabe Kunda, Vaughn Faison, J.E. McKissic, and Jamall Williams.

Refusing to be pinned down to one style of music, the singers have demonstrated mastery of classical, R&B, pop, jazz, gospel and even some Gregorian chant in the videos and performances they share.

Tonight at 6, they’ll be performing at the Millennium Stage, and if you can’t make it to the Kennedy Center in person, the performance will be live streamed as well. Millennium Stage performances are always free, and they’re first-come-first-seated.

King’s Return (Photo Credit: Bryson G)

The Dallas Texas-based quartet, who have racked up some 10 million views across social media, are in town for this evening only.