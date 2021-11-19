Editor's PickNationalStacy M. Brown

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Charges in Kenosha Shootings

Stacy M. Brown November 19, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse (right) listens during his murder trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 15. The 18-year-old is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha in August 2020.
Kyle Rittenhouse escaped punishment Friday for fatally shooting two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the 2020 police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The jury deliberated for about four days before issuing unanimous verdicts on all counts.

Rittenhouse, 18, traveled to Kenosha on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during protests over a Kenosha police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African American man, multiple times in the back during an arrest attempt.

Armed with an AR-15-style rifle, Rittenhouse testified that he arrived in Kenosha with a group of other armed citizens who sought to keep peace and aid victims of violence.

The then-17-year-old Rittenhouse ultimately shot three people, killing two of them. The shooter and all three victims are white.

Rittenhouse maintained that he acted in self-defense.

The teen had been charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted homicide, as well as recklessly endangering the safety of two others and possessing a dangerous weapon while younger than 18, though the judge in the case dismissed the weapons charges earlier this week.

Had he been convicted of the intentional homicide charge, he faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

