The renovated Lamond-Riggs/Lillian J. Huff branch of the D.C. Public Library in northeast Washington will open its doors to residents and patrons on June 27, the library system announced Friday.

The opening festivities will start at 11 a.m. and are open to residents and library patrons.

The newly redone branch at 5401 South Dakota Ave. NE is a 23,500-square-foot facility that has the flexibility to accommodate changing uses, and new technology and is environmentally friendly.

The new branch includes expanded space for adults, teens, and children; a variety of collaboration areas including a living-room-style seating section; a large meeting room that can hold up to 100 people and can be divided into smaller rooms; seven additional reservable meeting spaces, one for up to 12 individuals, two for up to six people each, and four study spaces set for two people; and outdoor spaces on each floor.

The Lamond-Riggs interim branch, located at 395 Ingraham Street NE, will close Wednesday at 8 p.m. Library officials said due dates for books and other borrowed materials from the interim branch have been extended to mid-July.

Library materials that are due can be returned to any branch in the city.