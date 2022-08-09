Lamont Dozier, who counted among the iconic songwriting and production trio of Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died at the age of 81.

Dozier’s family confirmed the death on social media.

“Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!” his son Lamont Jr. wrote Tuesday in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the two of them.

While teaming with brothers Eddie and Brian Holland, Dozier helped write some of the most memorable tunes for groups such as Martha and the Vandellas, the Four Tops and the Isley Brothers.

He also penned “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On” by the Supremes.

Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1988, Dozier and his songwriting partners also crafted such mega-hits as “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “Stop! In the Name of Love” and “How Sweet It Is to Be Loved By You.”

In 1990, the trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Another man that sat down and taught me a lot about music is gone. The great Lamont Dozier,” music producer Brandon Williams tweeted. “I’ll never forget meeting and working with him along with the Holland Brothers in 2006. Thank you for all you did for me and for the world at large. You definitely made this place better.”