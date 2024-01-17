Fires in Largo, Capitol Heights

The Barnes family in Capitol Heights suffered a serious tragedy in late December. Their entire home suffered fire damage, mere days before Christmas and with a cold winter impending.

Capitol Heights Chief of Police, Mayor Linda Monroe, and multiple city council members donated two new bikes, blankets, gift bags with toys, and a turkey to offer holiday cheer despite the family’s trials.

“When there is someone despaired by an unfortunate travesty such as having lost everything to a home fire, while not caused by their own error or fault, ensuring my constituents are taken care of immediately becomes a top priority to me,” said Council member Victor James in an interview.

James said it is one’s human duty to respond to unfortunate situations by uplifting and aiding others.

“When God blesses us, it is not for us to take a selfish position but to posture ourselves to bless others,” James continued.

In addition to the Barnes, Jan. 9 fire on Water Fowl Lane in Largo has left three residents displaced and a responding firefighter in the hospital. Active fire alarms and the house’s sprinkler system helped the family to escape the blaze

Here is some information to help prevent house fires.

Bowie’s Black Police Chief Sworn In, A Historic First

Prince George’s largest town has celebrated yet another historic milestone with the swearing in of Dwayne Preston as the first Black police chief in Bowie’s history. Preston, a veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department, served as the acting chief from September until Jan. 2. He is only the third chief since the Bowie Police Department was founded in 2006.

“After an exhaustive, nationwide search, I am proud to say that Dwayne Preston is the best person to head up the Bowie Police Department,” said City Manager Alfred Lott in a late December press statement. “He understands Bowie, he has built strong bridges between city and county police departments and I know he will continue the fine tradition of service with integrity and community policing that the Bowie Police Department has been known for.”

The Bowie State alum was surrounded by friends and family while sworn in, and congratulations poured in from neighboring police and civic leaders including former Bowie Police Chief John Nesky and Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

Maryland’s 2023 Gambling, Sports Betting Revenues

In the past, Maryland has seen gaming revenues increase steadily to close out the year. While there was growth in December, the 2023 total increase was less than previous years, in part, due to the legalization of sports betting.

Casinos earned $165,629,163 in revenue from slot machines and table games during December 2023, an increase of $454,064 (0.3%), compared to December 2022. MGM reported a 2.1% increase from December 2022 to December 2023 while the Live! Casino reported a 1.5% increase in that same time period.

Maryland casinos won approximately $1.98 billion across the entire year, a 3.3% decline from 2022. These totals do not include sports betting.

Sports betting brought in approximately $40 million for the state in 2023, including a record $6.5 million in December alone.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

Information on Maryland state taxes regarding gambling winnings is available online at marylandtaxes.gov.