The Capital Area Asset Builders (CAAB) announced recently that it has received $50,000 as a Latino Community Development Grant from the D.C. Mayor’s Office of Latino Affairs (MOLA) to support the organization’s financial wellness services in English and Spanish.

The funding is to benefit the Latino community and to support work to address and close the racial wealth gap in the District.

“We are honored to receive this grant from MOLA,” said Joseph Leitmann-Santa Cruz, CAAB’s CEO and executive director. “We are proudly focusing on creating financial stability and long-term prosperity opportunities for Black, Latinx and Immigrant community members. This grant from MOLA will assist us to advance this objective. Specifically, MOLA’s grant enables CAAB to provide the seven-year-old CAAB-managed DC Ahorra Y Prospera (DC Saves and Prospers Campaign) to link Latinx D.C. residents with information, education, resources, tools, and money to achieve financial stability and be placed on a journey to prosperity.”