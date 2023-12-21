A new Wawa opened on Silver Trail Lane in Laurel, Maryland, on Tuesday morning, complete with an appearance by company mascot Wally Goose and a ribbon-cutting hosted by the new team.

The first 100 customers were given limited edition T-shirts, and free coffee is available through Christmas Eve for all customers.

“At Wawa, our core purpose is fulfilling lives every day, and since our first store opened, we’ve believed that we all have a role in making this world a better place,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa CEO. “Our associates deliver experiences and often create emotional connections with customers that go beyond what traditionally happens in a retail environment, and we look forward to welcoming old friends and making new ones in this wonderful community!”

Nicholas Buckley will serve as general manager of the new Laurel Wawa store, leading a team of approximately 50 associates. Wawa employees have an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), which accounts for 39% of Wawa’s total shares.

