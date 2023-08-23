Are you interested in building wealth through investing, but aren’t quite sure where to start?

Have you heard of large cap, small cap, cryptocurrency, emerging markets, bonds, mutual funds and other investing terms but want to better understand how those investment options actually work? Join the Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31 for its free two-part Introduction to Investing miniseries.

Investing 101 on Aug. 30 will discuss the variety of different investment options available. This course is designed to teach the different types of investments we will cover and provide a basic understanding of stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investing 102 on Aug. 31 is designed to educate participants in the knowledge of behavior finance, diversification, concepts of risk and return and other strategies. This course explores how to invest to generate wealth.

Lastly, it discusses a variety of alternative investments, and a wrap-up understanding of how taxes impact the overall returns on investments.

For more information, call 202-265-8200.