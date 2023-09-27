What a beautiful shot on the cover of the children from the H Street Festival by Marckell Williams! That was definitely an award-winning shot. Keep up the excellent work!

Louis Williams

Washington, D.C.

Price Gouging?

I can’t believe Washington Gas wants to raise customer rates by 20%. That is outrageous and unfair to residents. We are already dealing with inflation, stagnant wages, a housing crisis because of high costs, and now this? This is ridiculous, and no good can come from a society where the average person is being exploited financially at every turn.

Eden Tanker

Washington, D.C.