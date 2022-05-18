What a beautiful photo on the cover of The Washington Informer of Queen Taraji P. Henson and the president of Howard University. It’s great to see alumni start from nothing and end up at the top. It should show all Howard students past and present that they too may give the convocation speech at their great alma mater.

Zigya Turner

Washington, D.C.

Senior Year

I love the attention given to the senior community in last week’s issue! From the editor’s column to the health supplement, the information on how seniors can thrive was much-needed. Sometimes people tend to forget that just because you’re aging doesn’t mean you don’t have the same needs as when you were young: friendship, fellowship, resources, love, etc.

Monroe Debron

Alexandria, Va.