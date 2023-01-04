I really enjoyed The Washington Informer’s year-end review. A lot of those things and events I forgot even happened. I wish everyone a prosperous and blessed New Year!

Roger Hanks

Washington, D.C.

Spread Love While You Can

In memory of all the great individuals we lost in 2022, I hope everyone is taking the time to appreciate and value their loved ones. Time is moving so fast, and people are here today and gone tomorrow. So hug someone, spread joy, and count your blessings.

Marcia Dembry

Largo, Md.