Wow! What a story by James Wright about Michelle Roberts, a single mother of six who went to work and college while raising her children. That takes a special kind of strength to pull those things off individually let alone simultaneously. We need to see more positive stories like this in the media. I appreciate the Washington Informer’s hard work!

Lettie Sears

Washington, D.C.

Moms of All Kinds

I’m just stopping by to say I thoroughly enjoyed The Washington Informer’s Mother’s Day issue. I can’t remember the last time a newspaper left me feeling warm and fuzzy. You all brilliantly captured the nuances of motherhood and all its forms, from foster, single, to step. Every type of mom plays a part in our development and community. Let’s salute them today and every day.

Eric Mayfield

Washington, D.C.