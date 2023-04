I’d like to thank the writers and staff of The Washington Informer for all you do. I plan to become a member of the paper to show my continued support and encourage others to do the same.

Linda Gardner

Washington, D.C.

The New Style

I just want to say I love the changes in the newspaper and the new additions like the Washington Informer Bridge Corner. Keep on keepin’ on!

Macy Bernard

Washington, D.C.