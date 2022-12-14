**FILE** Raphael Warnock (Gerri Hernandez via Wikimedia Commons)
Although Georgia is a long way from home, I am ecstatic that Sen. Raphael Warnock was the winner of the run-off race between him and Hershel Walker. Whatever happens to any of us anywhere is a threat to us all, no matter where we live. Thank you, WI, for keeping us informed!

Grace Tillman
Washington, D.C.

Keeping PGC Covered

I really enjoyed the coverage of Angela Alsobrooks and the Prince George’s County Council swearing-in. As a P.G. resident, I’m grateful that The Washington Informer and its awesome writers and photographers dedicate stories to our area and the information we need to know. 

Leasa Funderburke
Laurel, Md.

