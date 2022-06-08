The Washington Informer’s Voter Guide was superb! It was exactly what I was looking for — clear and concise information about who’s running and why. I’ve made sure to share with friends and family.

Laverne Terry

Washington, D.C.

Affected by Violence

I am honestly beginning to live in fear, between the mass shootings every day around this country, the gun violence, and homicides in D.C. I am on edge more now than ever. Are there free resources for Washingtonians struggling with this kind of issue? That’s a story I would love to see in the paper.

Janey White

Washington, D.C.