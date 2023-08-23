Sign up to stay connected
I wish all the students near and far a blessed and prosperous school year. Our children are the future, and the business of one is the business of all.
Joy Mebane
Washington, D.C.
In the House
I really enjoyed the feature on the new superintendent of Prince George’s County Schools, Millard House II. I wasn’t aware of his installment, and it was nice to put a face with a name. Thanks, Informer, for your hard work!
Kimberly Hopper
Hyattsville, Md.