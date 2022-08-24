It’s that time of year again: back to school! I hope for a blessed, safe and prosperous year. I encourage anyone who can to volunteer in our local schools and become a reading buddy or a mentor. Such a small act can genuinely make a huge impact on a child’s life.

Ivory Timmons

Washington, D.C.

The Real Cost of Inflation

I would love to learn more about the Inflation Reduction Act. How will this directly affect my community? How will it help us in real tangible ways? I’ve read that it will lower health care costs — that’s great, but what about the cost of food and daily essentials? Unfortunately, that’s where many of us are taking a hit.

Phylicia Roper

Suitland, Md.