Sad to see Rushern Baker drop out of the gubernatorial Democratic primary just days before the election, but I commend him for having ethics. If you can’t pay your staff, you must suspend the campaign because it’s unfair for people to work without compensation. I look forward to him coming back in the future.

Lourine Chambers

Largo, Md.

Not For Us, Not By Us

What on God’s green earth is a “Juneteenth Watermelon Salad”? And why do these corporations think they can play in our face as a community this way? I’ve never seen July 4th, so why Juneteenth? We must gate-keep our culture and tradition, but no, we insist on being validated by the dominant culture and the bastardization soon follows.

Kimberlyn Anthony

Washington, D.C.