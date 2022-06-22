**FILE** Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III speaks May 26 at an annual gala hosted by the Maryland Democratic Party at Camelot by Martin’s in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)
Sad to see Rushern Baker drop out of the gubernatorial Democratic primary just days before the election, but I commend him for having ethics. If you can’t pay your staff, you must suspend the campaign because it’s unfair for people to work without compensation. I look forward to him coming back in the future.

Lourine Chambers
Largo, Md.

Not For Us, Not By Us

What on God’s green earth is a “Juneteenth Watermelon Salad”? And why do these corporations think they can play in our face as a community this way? I’ve never seen July 4th, so why Juneteenth? We must gate-keep our culture and tradition, but no, we insist on being validated by the dominant culture and the bastardization soon follows. 

Kimberlyn Anthony
Washington, D.C.

