Thank you, Sam, for this article and for getting the word to the African community. Truly appreciate very informative political information affecting Africans and our community and Uhuru. Salute to Chairman Omali Yeshitela and all the mentioned members in the article for the work they are involved in as well as the Black Is Back 14th Annual Black People’s rally and March on the White People’s House otherwise many of us would not be informed thank and continue to keep us informed.

Matumb Um Nyob’e

Lillian Wiggins: An Inspiring Story

From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C.

This is such an inspiring story especially because of the era through which she seemed to maneuver. Many had extraordinary lives but their stories never reached mainstream readers. RIP Ms. Wiggins……Condolences to her family and friends.

Markeeta Wins

D.C.’s Revised Criminal Code

I am grateful to Sam P.K. Collins for sharing some details about the revised D.C. Criminal Code. It would be even more informative if more details of what is exactly included in the revised code could be spelled out the D.C. residents. Have more liberties been taken away? It is better to know before laws are broken especially when we already know that “ignorance” is not allowed to be used as an excuse. Please educate the community.

Jonathan Winger

Washington, D.C.