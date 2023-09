I really enjoy the Business Briefs section of the newspaper. It’s a great way to know what’s happening with the business community and events and how to participate.

Marilyn Perry

Washington, D.C.

Sickle Cell Awareness

I’m so glad The Washington Informer is covering National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. As African Americans, it’s important we keep this disease in front of mind to care for ourselves and our loved ones.

Ulysses Yates

Washington, D.C.