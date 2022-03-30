Congratulations to Prince George’s County Spelling Bee winner Noemie Jackson-Weaver. I, too, won the spelling bee once upon a time, and it brings me great joy to see the youth keeping it going. Black girl magic!

Wanda Hayes

Washington, D.C.

Time to Make History

I can’t wait for the honorable Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. It’s a shame how she has been treated in the Senate confirmation hearings, but she will prevail. History will be made.

Harold Ivey

Washington, D.C.