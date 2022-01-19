I disagree with putting Maya Angelou on U.S. coins, the same as I disagreed about putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. The same country that enslaved us is now putting us on their currency? What a joke. Truly honoring and acknowledging wrongs committed against Black men and women will be returning our stolen wealth! Bump these symbolic, do-nothing gestures. The powers that be need to put their money where their mouth is — reparations, period.

Rashawn Palmer

Annapolis, Md.

One Nation?

The cover of last week’s Washington Informer was breathtaking. It’s true what they say that a picture is worth a thousand words, and a cracked American flag certainly tells it all about the condition of our country.

Thelma Innis

Washington, D.C.