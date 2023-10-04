One of the two new racial-justice-themed stained glass windows at the Washington National Cathedral (Courtesy of the Washington National Cathedral)
One of the two new racial-justice-themed stained glass windows at the Washington National Cathedral (Courtesy of the Washington National Cathedral)

Who knew the Washington National Cathedral’s stained glass windows held monuments to Confederate generals? Wow. That was mind-blowing to learn. I think it’s awesome that those windows have been replaced to uplift racial justice, but it’s still sobering that they honored racists in the first place.

Robert Carother
Washington, D.C.

A Super Pick

I’m so excited for Usher to headline the Super Bowl! What a well-deserved honor that’s long overdue. I know he will bring down the house with his book of hits and awesome stage presence!

Kiana Fields
Laurel, Md.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *