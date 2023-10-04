Who knew the Washington National Cathedral’s stained glass windows held monuments to Confederate generals? Wow. That was mind-blowing to learn. I think it’s awesome that those windows have been replaced to uplift racial justice, but it’s still sobering that they honored racists in the first place.

Robert Carother

Washington, D.C.

A Super Pick

I’m so excited for Usher to headline the Super Bowl! What a well-deserved honor that’s long overdue. I know he will bring down the house with his book of hits and awesome stage presence!

Kiana Fields

Laurel, Md.