I’m glad that Howard University’s homecoming has returned in full force. Just two years ago, none of us alumni were sure if such would ever be the case again. So special thank you to all involved for ensuring we can safely party, fellowship and see each other on the Hilltop.

Roger Franklin

Washington, D.C.

Get Out the Vote

A special shoutout to the young African American lawyers working hard this election season to fight voter suppression and other forms of misinformation intended to keep our people from the polls. Let’s all remember to vote this November. Freedom is absolutely on the line. And let’s remember elections have consequences.

Brenda Rembert

Washington, D.C.