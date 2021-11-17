LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Controlling Our Narrative
I agree with Senior Editor D. Kevin McNeir’s summation of the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” We as Blacks are constantly written out of narratives as if we didn’t and still don’t exist but this film really pulled the curtain back on one of many, many cloaks we’ve worn. I recommend this film to everyone. The acting, storyline and cinematography were superb.
Raymond Eclair
Washington, D.C.
Backing Bowser
If Mayor Muriel Bowser wants to run for a third term, I think she should. She would make history behind Marion Barry as D.C.’s first mayor elected to three terms. While some people have complaints, Bowser has shown that she is a formidable leader dealing with the likes of COVID-19 and a host of other issues.
Tion Moore
Washington, D.C.