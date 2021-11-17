Letters to the Editor

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Controlling Our Narrative

WI Editorial StaffNovember 17, 2021
0 120 1 minute read
A promotional image for Netflix's "The Harder They Fall"
A promotional image for Netflix's "The Harder They Fall"

I agree with Senior Editor D. Kevin McNeir’s summation of the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” We as Blacks are constantly written out of narratives as if we didn’t and still don’t exist but this film really pulled the curtain back on one of many, many cloaks we’ve worn. I recommend this film to everyone. The acting, storyline and cinematography were superb.

Raymond Eclair
Washington, D.C.

Backing Bowser

If Mayor Muriel Bowser wants to run for a third term, I think she should. She would make history behind Marion Barry as D.C.’s first mayor elected to three terms. While some people have complaints, Bowser has shown that she is a formidable leader dealing with the likes of COVID-19 and a host of other issues.

Tion Moore
Washington, D.C.

Tags
WI Editorial StaffNovember 17, 2021
0 120 1 minute read

WI Editorial Staff

Related Articles

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joins Ward 8 residents at the grand opening of the Good Foods Market in the Southwest community of Bellevue on Nov. 13. (DR Barnes/The Washington Informer)

Good Foods Market Opens to Fanfare in Bellevue Community

November 17, 2021
The student leaders of the Howard University #BlackburnTakeover protest pose with attorney Donald Temple (left) after a press conference on Nov. 15 announcing the end of the monthlong protest. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Blackburn Takeover at Howard University Finally Comes to an End

November 17, 2021
Dr. Thomas Farley (Courtesy photo)

Dr. Thomas Farley’s D.C. Health Appointment Sparks Controversy

November 17, 2021
U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds (left) and Colin Allred are on opposite sides of the aisle politically but served as teammates at the recent Congressional Football Game. (James Wright/The Washington Informer)

Congressional Football Game Resumes After COVID-19, Capitol Riot

November 17, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker