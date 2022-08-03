I feel two ways about the D.C. Council contemplating a solitary confinement ban in D.C. jails. On the one hand, I think officers need ways to dish out punishment for those who have infractions. But, at the same time, what good is driving someone insane going to do by keeping them locked in a 4×4, 23 hours a day with no human contact? I say the remedy doesn’t outweigh the risk.

Morgan F. Blythe

Oxon Hill, Md.

Building Bridges

Wow! Super impressed by the latest issue of the WI Bridge. I loved the visuals and artistry — great work, as always.

Tam Leeper

Washington, D.C.