It is despicable that running back Brian Robinson was shot and robbed by youth in our city. Thank God he didn’t lose his life. The behavior of the kids in this city is abhorrent, and it’s time the leaders here stop being “nice” about it. I applaud the curfew PG County is enacting, although we can’t legislate ourselves from this problem: the parents. My opinion.

Lisa Tamarind

Washington, D.C.

A Beautiful Moment

I loved the first day of school photo on the cover by photographer Robert R. Roberts. What a beautiful sight to see our little ones greeted by the mayor of our great city. That’s a picture the young student and her family will have her forever.

Beatrice Young

Washington, D.C.