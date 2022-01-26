Rest well to Tuskegee Airmen General Charles McGee, who lived a long and fruitful life going on to glory at 102 years old. As many of our elders from the days of civil rights and Jim Crow continue to cross over to the other side, we must remember them and hold their legacy up like it’s our duty because it is.

B. Morgan Scott

Silver Spring, Md.

Through the Editor’s Eyes

I must say every week; I thoroughly enjoy the editor’s column, “The World According to Dominic.” Last week’s “My Neighbor Murders His Wife Due to Finances, Reminding Me to Cherish Everyday Life” was no different. What a take on such a heinous act. I really felt as if I was there with you when you saw the story on the news, Mr. McNeir. I look forward to your book/writings in the future.

Danny Baldwin

Washington, D.C.