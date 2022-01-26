**FILE** Retired U.S. Air Force (USAF) Pilot Colonel Charles Edward McGee (center), Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated (TAI) National Historian William F. Holton (left) watches USAF Historical Research Agency Organizational Histories Branch Chief Daniel L Haulman presentation about the history of the TuskeGee Airmen, during the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (OASCR) event “In conversation With Tuskegee Airmen,” which honors the airmen’s successes, at the USDA headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Thursday March 27, 2014. Mr. Haulman presentation covers the history of the all black military flying unit, then Col. McGee present his first hand recount his Army Air Corp (later Army Air Force and Air Force) times starting in the 1940’s as did Mr. Holton with his perspective from the U.S. Navy. Questions from the audience provided several opportunities to open the discussion about civil rights challenges and how they achieved success and respect. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.
Rest well to Tuskegee Airmen General Charles McGee, who lived a long and fruitful life going on to glory at 102 years old. As many of our elders from the days of civil rights and Jim Crow continue to cross over to the other side, we must remember them and hold their legacy up like it’s our duty because it is.

B. Morgan Scott
Silver Spring, Md.

Through the Editor’s Eyes

I must say every week; I thoroughly enjoy the editor’s column, “The World According to Dominic.” Last week’s “My Neighbor Murders His Wife Due to Finances, Reminding Me to Cherish Everyday Life” was no different. What a take on such a heinous act. I really felt as if I was there with you when you saw the story on the news, Mr. McNeir. I look forward to your book/writings in the future. 

Danny Baldwin
Washington, D.C.

