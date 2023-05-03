I can’t say that I’m excited about Biden’s reelection. However, I think that’s most Americans’ general disposition in the current political climate. Many lawmakers are not about the people and seem to be all about raising their profile and personal brand. That said, me not being “excited” about Biden is how it should be. He is an elected official with a serious job, not my childhood hero, Michael Jackson.

Lloyd Rivens

Washington, D.C.

A Different Flavor

I appreciate the story about the Ivory Coast restaurant coming to U Street. I love trying and eating new things, especially food from the diaspora. I wouldn’t have known if it weren’t for The Washington Informer. Thanks for your work!

Beverly Cooper

Washington, D.C.