This year’s midterm election in November is such a critical one. All 435 seats and 35 Senate seats are up for grabs. Whatever the outcome of this election will turn the course of this country, better or worse. Look at what happened to Roe v. Wade. Elections matter, and elections have consequences. Vote.

Maribell A. Anderson

Hyattsville, Md.

No Student Should Go Hungry

I second making school lunches free universally for all students regardless of income. All kids and parents should not have to worry about if they will eat while at school. They should be focused on learning. Aren’t matters like this what our tax dollars are paying for anyway?

Lewis Collins

Washington, D.C.