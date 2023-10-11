I appreciate the serious reporting on issues impacting our community, including policing, violence, and local government. You all make me proud to be an avid supporter of the Black Press.

William Reid

Washington, D.C.

Let’s Talk Business

I always enjoy reading the paper’s Business Briefs. I always walk away with information about a new grant to apply for or an initiative that could help my business grow and assist with capital. This information is sorely needed. There are lots of opportunities out here that our people deserve to know about as well.

Davante Morrison

Washington, D.C.