Congratulations to the new [Metropolitan Police Department] Chief Pamela A. Smith for making history as the first African American woman to hold the position. As with all of our city leaders, I hope and wish for a successful tenure and progress.

Richard Bright

Washington, D.C.

Kickin’ It Old Skool

I really enjoyed the story about the MLS honoring members of Howard’s legendary soccer team during All-Star Week. I had no idea Howard was the first HBCU to win a national title at the Division 1 level almost 50 years ago. Our stories need to be told, as we’ve been successful at not just a few things but many things. We are a talented people who can do it all. Those who have, deserve their recognition. Salute to Lincoln Phillips, Keith Tucker and Phillip Gyau.

Yakin N. Gaines