What an institution Ben’s Chili Bowl has been serving residents of the District and being a tourist attraction for those near and far. Here’s to another 65 years!

Theresa Sharpe

Washington, D.C.

March On

I can’t believe it’s been 60 years since the March on Washington. I am blessed to be a District resident and witness up close the commemoration of one of the most pivotal moments in our nation’s history. I would not have known about many of the events if it hadn’t been for The Washington Informer. Thank you!

Iyana Murphy

Washington, D.C.