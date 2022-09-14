Wow! 55 years! What a milestone, Anacostia Museum. So many people have no clue that the museum is a part of the Smithsonian system and has so much to offer residents, old and new. I hope everyone comes out to celebrate 55.

Evelyn Simmons

Washington, D.C.

Fight for D.C. Statehood

I’m hoping for a positive outcome for D.C statehood this midterm election season. Big shoutout to all the advocates and activists working to make D.C. the 51st state with full representation. We deserve it. We should have it. We will get it.

Leslie Barringer

Washington, D.C.