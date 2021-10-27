LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Happy Birthday, WI!

Happy 57th birthday to The Washington Informer! What an accomplishment and what a legacy. The photo of Dr. Rolark and his daughter Denise Rolark Barnes is indeed D.C. Black history and Black history overall! Here’s to another 57!

James Canter

Washington, D.C.

Give Powell His Just Due

Rest in peace to General Colin Powell. When he died, many people were disrespectful toward his legacy due to the wars he participated in. Still, I ask these people and others who criticize Powell, what do you think the U.S. military is? It’s OK to honor the Tuskegee Airmen who were in wars that killed, but not Powell? Make it make sense.

Candiace Timmons

Hyattsville, Md.

Chappelle’s View

I read D. Kevin McNeir’s commentary on Dave Chappelle and I couldn’t agree with you more.

I watched his special and those who didn’t get what he was saying came in with preconceived notions or simply weren’t listening to what he actually said.

In fact, I heard him say that this transgendered friend of his was indeed a hero … how could some miss that?

An astute and expert commentary as always!

W. Kelso

Baltimore