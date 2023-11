I enjoyed the story on Paco Panama in last week’s edition written by Milaka Saddler. I always heard that D.C. has a thriving underground music scene, and it’s nice to keep up with the movers and shakers who don’t get coverage in traditional media outlets. Keep up the work!

Phil Ingram

Washington, D.C.

Just Due

Congrats, Washington Informer, on the 2023 DC Black MBA Legacy Award. A well-deserved honor!

Heath P. Moore

Washington, D.C.