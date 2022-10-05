It was sad to read about Stratford University’s closure and its impact on its students. I had never heard of this university before reading your story. I truly hope education leaders in this country will alleviate the debt or transfer the student’s credit. Thanks for keeping the community informed, especially on the education front.

Faith P. Eastone

Alexandria, Va.

Kudos, WI Bridge!

That was another spectacular issue of the WI Bridge. I thoroughly enjoyed the graphics, stories, and photos, of course.

Melanie Denard

Washington, D.C.