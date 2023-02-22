I really appreciated reading the story about the community playground that was almost a gas station, but thanks to a few concerned citizens, it was saved. Oftentimes in the news, we always see coverage of “important” people or those with a title, but it’s rare to see true community coverage. Thanks, Informer.

Heidi L. Palmer

Laurel, Md.

The Big Chill

So awesome to learn about the Polar Bear Plunge in last week’s issue. It’s great to see the cool things happening in the District, especially regarding our environment. I’m adding it to my to-do list, as I would love to be part of the next one.

Jacinta Moore

Washington, D.C.