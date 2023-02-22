Community members fought to protect this playground after learning about a zoning proposal for a 16-pump Royal Farms gas station that would have required its removal. From left: Jeff Cronin, Al Powell, Paul Rowe. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)
I really appreciated reading the story about the community playground that was almost a gas station, but thanks to a few concerned citizens, it was saved. Oftentimes in the news, we always see coverage of “important” people or those with a title, but it’s rare to see true community coverage. Thanks, Informer.

Heidi L. Palmer
Laurel, Md.

The Big Chill

So awesome to learn about the Polar Bear Plunge in last week’s issue. It’s great to see the cool things happening in the District, especially regarding our environment. I’m adding it to my to-do list, as I would love to be part of the next one. 

Jacinta Moore
Washington, D.C.

