I have no words for the killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake, but I’m tired. May he rest in heavenly peace, and may the killer be brought to justice.

Katherine Teeter

Washington, D.C.

Wise Words

I absolutely loved last week’s Words to Live By by the great George Washington Carver. His words on treating people with compassion were so powerful and will be my new motto.

Ledida Willoughby

Seat Pleasant, Md.