My heart is broken by the news of the death of teacher and father Keenan Anderson. Had it not been for The Washington Informer, I would not have even known about it. This tragedy should make national headlines. I’m praying for justice for the family.

Terri Shelton

Washington, D.C.

Marching for a Dream

What a powerful photo on your cover last week of District citizens walking during the MLK parade. How awesome is it that so many people of all races, ages, and backgrounds braved the cold to honor the one and only Dr. King? His legacy lives on, and we must remember that the only way forward is together.

Rochelle Fisher

Washington, D.C.